Police apologise after officers fail to attend Mid Wales incident where elderly cyclist was left seriously injured

The incident took place at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 1, with the man discovered injured on Borfa Green Bank in Welshpool.

He had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Welshpool Councillor Graham Breeze raised concerns over the response from the emergency services, with no police or firefighters attending the scene for up to three hours before the ambulance arrived.

Dyfed Powys Police has now apologised after carrying out a "full review" of its response on the evening.

It said that call was not categorised correctly, meaning local officers were not told to attend.

Superintendent Jon Rees said: “A full review has been completed into the road traffic collision which occurred at Borfa Green, Welshpool.

“The review identified that the call for assistance was categorised incorrectly at the point of contact, and whilst there was effective communication between Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Trust to ensure the casualty received the correct treatment and care, local police officers were not tasked to attend the incident.

“The staff involved have received feedback, enabling future learning and avoidance of any repeat.

“On behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police I apologise that the high level of service expected of staff was not achieved on this occasion.”

Councillor Breeze welcomed the response, and said he hoped it would ensure that there is no repeat.

He said: "A least they have recognised that errors took place and they have been generous enough to admit they took place.

"They have carried out a full investigation and they say lessons will be learned in their team so that it does not happen again and that is the most important thing - that it does not happen again, although it should not have happened in the first place."