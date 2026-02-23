Leighton WI have 14 'life savers' in the community

The Leighton WI ladies now have the knowledge and confidence to use one of the public access defibrillators in the wall mounted boxes around the town after they undertook the two-hour session and learned what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest.

The community project, organised by retired Community First Responder Mike Lade and President of the Welshpool Rotaract club, aims to train ordinary people in and around Welshpool on how to become ‘life savers’ in their own communities to sustain life before the ambulance arrives. The session is run by serving and retired responders who have the experience of doing it for real.

Leighton WI Life savers

Mike Lade said: "After the session everyone was equipped with the skills, but more importantly, the confidence to use a defibrillator available in accessible boxes on walls and in redundant telephone kiosks in the communities.

"Having people in the community with the knowledge gained from these awareness sessions are even more important now with ambulance stations closing and ambulances waiting outside hospitals."

If you would like your own free session in your own village to empower more people able to use these skills, then please contact Mike on 07803 038858 or via email at mikelade1975@gmail.com.

The new Rotaract club welcomes anyone of 18 plus who wishes to drop in to an informal meeting to learn more about this Rotary membership option for a modern generation and they meet on the second and fourth Tuesday in the month in the back bar of The Royal Oak, The Cross in Welshpool at 6pm until 7pm but always check as they also have social evenings at other places. We also use Zoom for meetings that can be useful to those further afield, can make the travel or those that would like to be part of a community group but are housebound for whatever reason.