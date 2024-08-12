Police name 15-year-old who died in River Severn tragedy near Welshpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed Powys Police said that said that officers are now supporting the family of Holli Smallman, who died in the Welshpool tragedy.

A number of emergency services, including the coastguard helicopter, were scrambled to the River Severn in Welshpool on Friday evening after a person was reported missing.

A spokesman for the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that the teenager recovered from the River Severn, Welshpool, was 15-year-old Holli Smallman from Welshpool.

"A multi-agency search was conducted at the river on Friday, August 9, 2024.

"Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."