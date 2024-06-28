Green light for 'affordable' homes plan at 'tatty' old school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way committee on Thursday, councillors received an application from the authority itself for the redevelopment of the former Gungrog school in Welshpool.

The plan was for the demolition of the school building to make way for the affordable homes, which will be made up of 12 one-bedroom bungalows and four two-bedroom bungalows.

Senior planning officer Lorraine Jenkin said: “It’s been brought to committee as this is a major application and the land is owned by Powys County Council.”

Ms Jenkin told councillors that former school had been broken into, was starting to look “tatty” and is becoming a problem for the area.

Ms Jenkin explained that a condition would be added to the planning permission to set aside which houses would be “officially designated” as official affordable housing “in perpetuity” even though “in reality” they all would be.

The policy for this part of Powys means that only 20 per cent of the site needed to be affordable homes.

Ms Jenkin recommended that councillors approve the application.

Committee solicitor Rachel Mole told councillors that she had reviewed the file and confirmed that the application had been processed “appropriately".

Councillor Gareth E. Jones asked: “Could the committee actually put a condition that all 16 are affordable long-term?”

Ms Jenkin replied: “I don’t think we should do that. The policy only requires 20 per cent.

Councillor Angela Davies said: “It appears to be a very good use of the site.”

The committee went on to vote unanimously to approve the application.

In April last year the former Gungrog Church in Wales Infant and Nursery school site was transferred to the council’s housing department.

The authority had said last year that there is a “clear, identified need for affordable, social rented properties".

There were 525 applicants on the housing list who wanted affordable rented accommodation in Welshpool.

The school buildings have been empty since 2017. Children were moved elsewhere before eventually the new Welshpool Church in Wales school building was opened in January 2021.

Up to the end of June last year the old school had been used by Powys Teaching Health Board as a Covid-19 vaccination and testing centre.