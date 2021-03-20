Welshpool had to return its devolved services town council says

Councillor Graham Breeze

The council's town clerk, who was not in post when it took responsibilities for such task as street cleaning and closing local toilets a day centre, has issued a statement explaining why many responsibilities had returned to Powys County Council.

Anne Wilson said that Covid had heightened the need to make decisions to terminate contracts.

The statement made at the latest finance committee meeting was made in response to a question from Powys County Councillor Graham Breeze, who represents Welshpool Llanerchyddol Ward.

He had called for the town council to explain its £218.67 precept on the council tax after handing services such as street cleaning back to Powys Council, closing the Anne Holloway Day Centre and the Berriew Street toilets and calling off annual events.

The town clerk said: “Welshpool Town Council is the largest Community Council in Powys. In recent years its advisors have encouraged councillors to take on additional services from Powys County Council. These have come at a huge cost as Welshpool Town Council has been the only local council in Powys to share this devolved agenda.

"The residents of Welshpool went through a consultation process to keep the services that were disappearing at Powys County Council and the results showed that the residents did want to keep the services. However, Powys continued to run the services.

"Contracts as negotiated have not covered costs; staff resources were inadequate and value for money did not materialise with large annual subsidies needed from the town council. This was no longer sustainable despite discussions to consider options that may have been available.

"Covid has heightened the problems with the Council in 2020 making some tough but necessary decisions to terminate contracts due to cost and risk."

She said that although the intent to bring services more local was admirable the reality has been that the devolved services required expertise and investment that a local council cannot provide and no saving was apparent in local tax.

"Year on year the Town Council has subsidised the services but the reality is that elements of double taxation have applied that this council have determined as no longer acceptable. "