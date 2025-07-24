From China to Welshpool: Rotary club welcome fellow members
This week Welshpool Rotary welcomed two visiting Rotary members from Hangzhou Rotary in China. Hangzhou is the capital city of the Zhejiang Province and about an hour travelling from Shanghai.
Alex Boschell is originally from Welshpool and is visiting relatives with his wife Cindy and decided to visit the Welshpool club.
Publicity lead Mike Lade said: "It was very interesting to hear from Alex about their club as well as Cindy who holds a District position for China. What was most interesting was to hear how difficult it can be in a Rotary club working under the Chinese government.’
Welshpool Rotary meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 12.30 at the Royal Oak at the Cross in Welshpool.
For more information on what Rotary has to offer contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, welshpoolrotary@gmail.com or see welshpoolrotary.com. Also on Facebook @rotaryinwelshpool.