Advertising
Van flipped onto side in Welshpool crash
A van flipped onto its side after a crash with a pick-up truck in Welshpool.
The collision happened at the Old Station roundabout at around 11.20am. Nobody was hurt in the crash.
Police officers and fire service personnel were in attendance. The road is now clear.
Welshpool Fire Station said: "We were mobilised at 11.29am to an RTC on the Old Station roundabout. Fortunately no injuries, road now clear."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.