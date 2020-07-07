Menu

Van flipped onto side in Welshpool crash

By Nick Humphreys | Welshpool | News | Published:

A van flipped onto its side after a crash with a pick-up truck in Welshpool.

A van flipped onto its side after a crash in Welshpool. Picture: Welshpool Fire Station

The collision happened at the Old Station roundabout at around 11.20am. Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Police officers and fire service personnel were in attendance. The road is now clear.

Welshpool Fire Station said: "We were mobilised at 11.29am to an RTC on the Old Station roundabout. Fortunately no injuries, road now clear."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

