North Shropshire village road shut for 12 days for resurfacing

The A529 through Hinstock is scheduled to close during the day between today (August 18) and Friday, August 29, for resurfacing works.

The closure will be enforced between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday to Friday and between 8am and 5pm on weekends.

Roadworks earlier this year on the A529 through Hinstock. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, a 13.43-mile diversion will be in place, directing traffic along the A41 to the A53 at Tern Hill and rejoining the A529 in Market Drayton.

The A529 around Market Drayton has been subject of several bouts of work in recent years in a bid to improve the route - including resurfacing, new street lighting and pedestrian improvements.

The programme is being supported by the Government-funded Safer Roads Fund scheme aiming to improve safety between Hinstock and Audlem.