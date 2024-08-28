Person hit by train in Mid Wales affecting services from Shropshire to Welsh coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The emergency services are on the scene of the incident which was reported at just after 4pm on Wednesday .

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.

"Whilst the emergency services carry out their work, some lines between these stations are closed.

"Trains may be cancelled or revised until approximately 6pm."

Transport for Wales services between Aberystwyth and the key junction on the route from Shropshire and Powys at Machynlleth have been affected.