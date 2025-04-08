Zero tolerance - Newtown cinema cracks down after viral trend spoils Minecraft screening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newtown's Regent Cinema issued the warning after a screening of the children's movie on Sunday.

It is understood that the issue has been a problem at cinemas across the country.

It is reported that the viral social media trend involves people throwing popcorn or shouting at specific points in the film - when dialogue that features in the trailer is spoken by one of the characters.

The incident in Newtown took place during a weekend screening of the film.

Posting on social media on Monday the cinema said: "If you are looking to attend 'A Minecraft Movie' we kindly ask you do not part take in the viral trend that is doing the round currently.

"We are all for a bit of fun here along as it doesn't cross a line and you are being considerate to everyone else.

"Unfortunately during last night's showing a line was crossed with a small minority of individuals which we deem completely unacceptable.

"From today we will be taking a zero tolerance approach to this trend and we will be stopping the movie at any time if anyone decides to partake and they will be removed from the cinema and no refund will be given.

"There will be no warnings if you partake you are out.

"We would also like to remind you that any sort of recording or pictures of the screen is Illegal and comes with a limitless fine and up to 10 years in prison

"We have special camera technology to detect the use of phones and recording devices.

"If this is flagged up at anytime during the presentation you will be greeted by the police upon the end of the film.

"It's not worth it keep your phones away!

"We sincerely apologise to anyone who attended the 7pm Showing on Sunday for any inconvenience this may have caused."

A number of parents who had been present at the screening responded to the post, describing the behaviour as "awful", with one adding that she had seen "monkeys at Chester zoo behave more civilised than those at the 1.45pm showing on Saturday".

Another said she was "appalled" by behaviour at the Friday screening, with another adding that it had "ruined" their experience.

The cinema has been responding to those affected and said it is working on something for those whose experience was spoiled.