Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council announce 'exciting' new event

Newtown is gearing up for an exciting transformation, and the community is invited to be part of it. The Newtown Brand Launch Exhibition will be held at Bear Lanes Shopping Centre on Thursday, 10 April, from 11am to 3pm. 

This exciting event will provide a first look at a new identity that will help shape the future of Newtown. Visitors will have the chance to explore exhibits, engage in creative activities, and discover how this brand can be used by those who want to influence Newtown’s development moving forward.

Highlights of the exhibition will include:

  • Story of the brand
  • Creative activities for children
  • Fun photo opportunities
  • Branded giveaways
  • New displays throughout the town
Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Council are launching the new brand for the town.
The exhibition will continue at Bear Lanes on the following days from 11am to 3pm:

  • Friday 11 April
  • Saturday, 12 April
  • Monday, 14 April
  • Tuesday, 15 April
  • Wednesday, 16 April



The new brand will reflect the iconic architecture of the towns skyline
