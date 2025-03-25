Two years in jail for cannabis farmer caught with more than 270 plants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ismet Lika was arrested on Wednesday, February 19, as part of Dyfed-Powys Police’s operation to clamp down on cannabis factories being run by organised crime gangs.

A team of officers including the proactive policing team, CID, firearms, dog handlers and neighbourhood policing and prevention officers, forced entry into a property on Clifton Terrace, where intelligence suggested cannabis was being grown.

Officers found the drugs in a raid on the property.

Inside the building they discovered mature cannabis plants across four floors, worth up to £287,000.

The basement, upper floors and loft area were filled with growing equipment, hydroponic lights and ventilation pipes which fed heat out of the building through the chimney.

More than 270 plants were discovered in the house.

The extensive set-up was being run through an illegally adapted electricity supply, with the pavement in front of the house having been dug up to access the mains.

Lika, 35, was arrested at the scene and was charged with production of cannabis, which he admitted at court.

Bags of cannabis retrieved from the property.

He was sentenced to 25 months in prison for the offence.

DC James Page said: “This warrant was executed as part of Operation Scotney, which is Dyfed-Powys Police’s ongoing work to tackle industrial scale cannabis factories.

“These cannabis farms are being operated by organised crime gangs who are trying to infiltrate our force area. We will continue our work to disrupt their work, and remove anyone involved in this criminal activity out of our communities.”

Find out more about Operation Scotney, including how to spot the signs of a cannabis factory, visit Operation Scotney | Dyfed-Powys Police.