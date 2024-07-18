Butcher tastes success after bagging £25,000 in competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ryan, from Newtown in Powys, was in disbelief after tasting success in BOTB’s £1m Instant Wins Competition.

The 29-year-old was at work when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who wanted to find out what he planned to spend his cash prize on.

“To win is unreal and it feels absolutely brilliant,” he said. “The first person I told was my girlfriend, who didn’t believe me at first.

“We want to use the money to book a holiday to somewhere like Tenerife. My girlfriend has also just passed her driving test, so I want to get her a new car.”

Christian said: “It’s a huge amount of money, so a massive congratulations to Ryan for winning the competition.

“With plans for a mega holiday and new car, it sounds like he and his girlfriend have already got a good idea of what they want to do with the money.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win money online every week in its cash competition.

“I’ve entered the car competitions a bit, but this was the first time I had played for cash and I am absolutely chuffed that I got lucky,” Ryan added.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £69m-worth of cars so far.