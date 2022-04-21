Man found dead in River Severn in Newtown

An aerial view showing the River Severn next to St Giles Golf Club in Newtown. Photo: Google

The body has not yet been formally identified but it comes after a man was reported missing in the area last week.

The discovery was made at St Giles Golf Club in Pool Road yesterday afternoon shortly before 2pm.

Emergency services, including police and the air ambulance, scrambled to the scene but nothing could be done to save the man.

A police spokeswoman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a body was found in the River Severn near Newtown early on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20.

"The body has not been formally identified as yet, however the family of a man, who had been reported missing in the Newtown area, are aware and are being supported by officers.”