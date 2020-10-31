House with a bomb shelter down the garden

Penylan near Llanfyllin The bomb shelter

For the property near Llanfyllin has a bomb shelter within the seven and a half acres of land.

Halls estate agents, Oswestry says Penylan was first built in the early 1900’s as a council farm for soldiers returning from the First orld War to rent and make a living.

It was extended about 20 years ago.

There are also outbuildings on the land but also within the grounds of the property is a 1920’s bomb shelter. It was once manned by the Royal Observer Core on the lookout for incoming aircrafts, with other posts towards Lake Vyrnwy and Lake Bala following the First World War.

The bunker is located on a mound in a small wooded rectangular compound near to the property and has two rooms with table, shelf, cupboard and twin bunk beds. It is believed to have been used as a nuclear bunker between 1965 and 1968.

Steven Murgatroyd from Halls said: " This property is not only steeped in Welsh history, but offers the potential purchaser roadside land

and a diverse selection of outbuildings which provide opportunity for potential future development projects subject to statuary consent.

"It really is one of a kind and should be viewed to be fully appreciated.”