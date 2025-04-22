Montgomeryshire MS Russell George confirms Senedd election decision after betting charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Montgomeryshire's Welsh Parliament Member Russell George was one of 15 people charged by the Gambling Commission last week following an investigation into betting on last summer's general election.

The commission said that they had been charged under section 42 of the Gambling Act.

Mr George was subsequently suspended by the Welsh Conservatives and removed from his two Welsh Parliament committees.

Now Mr George has confirmed he will not be standing in next year's Senedd election.

While maintaining his innocence Mr George said he expected the legal process to be lengthy, and that it may not be resolved by the time of the election.

Posting on social media he said: "I was shocked and surprised to have been informed by the Gambling Commission that I am facing charges for cheating.

"To be clear, I have never cheated. However, given the Gambling Commission’s decision, and my understanding of what will follow, this is likely to be a lengthy process that may not be resolved by May 2026.

"In the circumstances, I feel I have no alternative but to withdraw my candidacy for next year’s Senedd elections so that I can focus on fighting to clear my name.

"I will of course continue to serve the people of Montgomeryshire to the very best of my ability.

"I am grateful for the many messages of support that I have received in recent days, particularly from constituents."

Mr George's former fellow Montgomeryshire Conservative, Craig Williams, was also charged by the commission.

Mr Williams lost the new Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr seat to Labour in last year's general election.

They and 13 others will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in June.