'A showcase of everything great about the countryside' - Preparations well in hand for Llanfyllin show

The popular show, which will be held at Bodfach Park on Saturday, August 9 is a showcase of all that’s great about the countryside and the community, providing an opportunity to meet, compete and have a fun family day out.

Show president is long-time supporter Trebor Jones, of Trebor Jones and Son, agricultural engineers and stockists of tractors and farm equipment, and main sponsor is Llanfyllin-based HIJ Electrical .

The show is held on land owned by Christopher and Laura Acton, owners of Bodfach Hall and Janet Jones, Parc. Chairman is Peter Lewis and vice chairman Rob Jones.

Getting ready for Llanfyllin Show 2025 are: back, from left: Llyr Jones, Gethin Jones, Jac Jones, Rhodri Jones, Carol Jones, and show president Trebor Jones. Front, from left, are Charlie Jones and Teleri Jones, with Griff the dog. Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

Secretary Sian Lewis said: “Despite rising costs of up to 10 per cent, the show committee has decided not to increase ticket prices because we want to provide great value for money and ensure that our popular annual event remains accessible to all.

“It’s a great day out, showcasing and celebrating the best of countryside and community. I would encourage everyone to book their tickets early to take advantage of the early bird discount.”

A highlight of the show, which runs from 9am until 9pm with a late bar, will be the Four Valleys Speed Shear, which this year is organised by Llanfyllin, Dyffryn Banw, Dyffryn Tanat and Vyrnwy Valley Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The show’s other sheep shearing competitions attract high calibre shearers because it’s the last of the qualifying events for the Royal Welsh Championship.

A star attraction is the Welsh Border Vaulters, an equestrian vaulting team that combines a unique blend of dance, gymnastics and riding performed on horseback. The team has featured on the BBC’s Blue Peter programme.



In addition to dazzling live displays, showgoers will get a chance to meet the vaulters and their horses and to have a go at interactive barrel vaulting for children.

Sheepdog trials on Friday and Saturday will include a new class for overseas competitors, following a number of international visitors last year.

The horse section, which includes show jumping in the main ring, attracted 250 entries last year and even more are anticipated on August 9.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, July 31, with show section secretaries available at The Institute, Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm on that day to receive last minute entries.

Entries for the horse section and dog show will be accepted on the day.

The garden section has attracted more than 50 entries and trade stands are expected to exceed 60, while there will be a shopping arcade with range of stands.

Back by popular demand in the Village Green, which offers free children’s entertainment, is Rosie’s mini pony show, certain to mesmerise the audience with ponies Rolo and Sprout performing magic, tricks and comedy.

The Village Green also includes a Punch & Judy show, bouncy castle, Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir and Porthywaen Silver Band.

The sheep section introduces a new Blue Faced Leicester Progeny Show, including a young handlers class. Other popular sections include cookery and crafts, horticulture and floral art.

The entertainment programme also includes terrier racing, a horse and hounds display and a vintage machinery parade.

Nia Caruthers will be in charge of public catering and there will be a bar and selection of food stalls, including a Romanian barbecue.

Tickets for the show can be snapped up online for the early bird price of £12 before August 1, with children charged £5 and families £30 at https://llanfyllinshow.co.uk.

Tickets for the president’s lunch in a marquee on the show field on August 3 are available from secretary Sian Lewis. Email llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com or phone 07398183065.