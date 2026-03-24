Trustees at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells have submitted a planning application which would see an asbestos roof replaced and the construction of a new storey, which will include a versatile indoor assembly room and an outdoor terrace overlooking the RIver Wye and Builth’s iconic Wye Bridge.

The assembly rooms would be a flexible space that can also be hired out for community events, trade fairs, exhibitions, weddings, parties, and small conferences but also doubling up as small performance and F&B space for ‘open-mic’ nights, comedy club, jazz club, piano bar etc.

The terrace would have external seating but access limited to the East to prevent to terrace overlooking the neighbours.

The existing frontage would also be refurbished to restore original features and internal and external works would include flood protection barriers.

Internally, the building would be rearranged to provide modern facilities, increase accessibility and add 49 more seats for the cinema and theatre.

There are plans to split the Castle Cinema into two smaller screen facilities with seating. In conjunction with the screen available in the Market Theatre, this proposal would give Wyeisde the desired third screen.

The existing Castle Cinema is 183 seats. The proposed Cinema Studio 2 is 85 seats and the proposed Cinema Studio 3 is 63 seats.

An additional cinema studio and expanded catering and bar facilities have also been put forward as part of the plans submitted to Powys County Council. The ambition is to open up the ground floor, street facing spaces to create a new welcoming, “heart of the building” experience

On the lower ground floor all dressing rooms will be improved with ensuite shower and WC facilities and a new accessible dressing room is proposed at stage level with a DDA compliant Shower and WC facility

It would also see access throughput the building improved.

The project aims to make the 149 year-old venue more appealing to a broad audience, ensuring its financial resilience and sustainability.

Originally built in 1877 as a Market Hall and Assembly Rooms, the Wyeside Arts Centre has been constantly used since its construction.

Converted into an arts centre in 1976-77, it was Grade 11 listed in 1991.

Pre-application submissions to Powys County Council received supportive feedback from both the planning case officer and the conservation officer.

The built heritage officer said: “The transformation, prior to listing in 1977 to a theatre means little survives internally of any original features and no objection is likely to be made to removal of modern inserted fabric.

“Externally, some rather of-the-period insertions were made to openinng and their removal would be welcomed.

“The addition to the rear of a glazed element, replacing a modern lean to roof, would also be welcomed.”

A heritage impact assessment has stated that there are ‘no conservation grounds for refusal of consent’.

It further confirmed that the proposed development will aid in preserving this significant heritage asset for future generations.

The trustees said: “The Wyeside’s programme is large and diverse, including drama, ballet and opera, both live and streamed via satellite to their cinema screens, world music, comedy, the latest Hollywood blockbusters and art-house movies.

“The centre also stages workshops, visual arts exhibitions, a craft area, theatre hires,conferences and community performances.

“In this very unpredictable financial climate where the future offers significant funding challenges, the Wyeside wants to increase its financial sustainability by developing the building to support a more dynamic programme and address the current accessibility challenges of a grade II listed building.

“Although the cultural landscape of Mid-Wales has changed in the last 50 years, this project will finally see the vision of their ambitious masterplan realised for the wider community.”

Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh has said he fully supports the plans.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plans by May 5.