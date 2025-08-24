“Aggressive” Mathew Asbury, aged 42, lashed out at the victim when she didn’t believe him and left her with a cut which “bled significantly”.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how police received a call from the victim, who is no longer with Asbury, saying there had been an argument between them and he had punched her in the face.

They were at her home in Shawbirch, Telford on February 18 this year when she saw messages on his phone and confronted him about his infidelity.

“She went upstairs and he followed her,” said Shakeel Ahmed, prosecuting. “He became aggressive and confrontational.”