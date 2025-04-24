Wales Air Ambulance campaigners vow to continue fight as they await court judgement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Campaign groups in both Mid and North Wales have been protesting moves to close the Welshpool and Caernarfon Wales Air Ambulance bases and establish a new one in North Wales.

Their efforts, backed by thousands of concerned residents, helped take the appeal to a judicial review.

The hearing was completed more than two months ago, with a decision still yet to be announced.

The groups have also reported no progress in promises to provide a new Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) to fill the voids left by the potential closures - and no information about how healthcare gaps will be filled.

A statement from both groups said: "The campaign groups remain active, striving to maintain this service for those in need. Welshpool and Caernarfon Air Ambulance Bases are considered vital for providing lifesaving services and must be preserved at current locations.

“Hopefully we will soon have an announcement regarding the judge’s decision of the ongoing judicial review. As a campaign group we will continue to fight to preserve the air ambulance bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon, emphasising their importance to the community.

“The service not only provides critical emergency medical support but also offers peace of mind to residents, knowing help is readily available. The air ambulance has saved countless lives in the region, and its presence is a symbol of hope and security.

“The campaign groups remain committed to raising awareness, garnering support, and ensuring that both Welshpool and Caernarfon air ambulance base remains operational for future generations.”

The joint group consists of Cynthia and Clive Duce, Bob Benyon, Andy O’Regan, Russell George MS, councillors Graham Breeze, Elwyn Vaughan, Joy Jones and Amanda Jenner.