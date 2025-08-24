Emergency services called to rescue person from South Shropshire ditch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Henley near Ludlow, along with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, and Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.

They were alerted to the situation at around 9.45pm yesterday - Saturday, August 23.

Four crews were sent to the scene, along with a rescue tender.

An update from the fire service said one person had been rescued from the ditch and left in the care of the ambulance service.

The incident was declared over shortly before 11.20pm.