No need for outright ban on smartphones in Mid Wales schools, new report states

Instead the Welsh Government is being urged to produce clear guidance and a robust framework to allow teachers to set their own rules in schools.

The Senedd’s Petitions Committee said that although smartphones could cause harm there was also evidence of the devices supporting young people’s welfare and safety.

Committee members spoke to teachers, pupils and parents and considered the different rules adopted by schools, and the complex relationship between young people and their smartphones.

In its report, the committee urged the Welsh Government to establish clear guidance, alongside a robust decision-making framework for teachers and schools.

Apps displayed on a smartphone

The report was produced following a petition that was signed by more than 3,000 people and called for a ban in schools, except in exceptional circumstances.

Committee chairwoman Carolyn Thomas said: “The growing body of evidence about the harms of smartphones outweighing the benefits for children is both compelling and concerning.

“However, on balance we do not believe that it supports a move to a uniform ‘ban’ on smartphones in all Welsh schools. The more evidence we heard, the clearer it became that the relationship between young people and their phones is not simple.

“There are children who experience distraction, cyber-bullying, addiction and anxiety delivered through their phones. There are others who are liberated by being able to manage health conditions or feel emboldened to walk to school, knowing they can always contact a parent.

“Every so often a petition comes in that grabs our attention and sometimes things that seem the simplest, are much, much more complex once you scratch the surface.

“We thank the petitioner for bringing forward this very timely issue, which gave us the opportunity to explore and present the recommendations to Welsh Government. We hope the information will be useful for all schools in considering and setting their policies.”

The evidence gathered by the committee, along with its recommendations, will now be considered by the Welsh Government.

A debate will be arranged in the Senedd in due course.

In England, there is not an outright ban but UK Government guidance encourages schools to prohibit the use of phones.