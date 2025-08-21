The money was raised following a recent quiz night at The Greyhound Hotel, where Builth Wells Rotary hold monthly quizzes for worthy causes and double the takings on the night.

Founded in 1968, the Builth Wells Ladies Choir has long been a pillar of the local arts scene.

The choir are a well-respected group of local ladies who enjoy the pleasure of singing together. They meet Wednesday evenings in the Old TIC building on the Groe carpark.

Rotary President Hugh Garner recently presented them a cheque for £500 towards their expenses.

