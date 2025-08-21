Powys County Council is delighted to celebrate the success of learners across the county who have achieved the results they need to take their next steps – whether that’s continuing in education, starting training, or beginning an apprenticeship.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I send my warmest congratulations to all our pupils receiving their GCSE and Level 2 results today.

“I’m extremely proud of the achievements of our learners and inspired by the stories of their hard work and determination.

“I’d also like to thank the dedicated staff in our schools who have supported learners throughout their studies, and the families who have played a vital role in encouraging and guiding their children.

“As learners look ahead, I encourage them to explore the wide range of post-16 learning opportunities available, including the Chweched Powys Sixth Form options.

“I wish everyone the very best in their chosen next steps.”

To find out more about the Chweched Powys Sixth Form options, visit www.powys6.cymru

Ysgol Calon Cymru is celebrating a great set of GCSE results.

Mr Powell, Headteacher, said: "We are delighted with our learners’ results. They have shown real resilience and determination in their studies, and it is clear that their hard work has paid off. These results are a credit to them, their families, and the staff who have supported them along the way."

"We are proud of every learner – they have achieved so much already, and we are confident that they will continue to go on and do even greater things in the future.

“Learners’ success reflects not only their commitment in the classroom, but also their involvement in a wide range of opportunities beyond it. Many have taken part in extracurricular activities, skills development sessions, and community projects that have prepared them well for their next steps, whether that be VI Form, college, apprenticeships, or training.”

Staff and pupils at Llanidloes High School are delighted with the GCSE results this year.

Headteacher, Daniel Owen, said: “We are deeply proud of all of our GCSE students. They have

served as exemplary role models for younger pupils over the past two years and have shown

resilience, graft and a superb attitude to learning. Their splendid examination performance is richly

deserved and means they have a great opportunity at Sixth Form to secure places in Oxbridge,

Russell Group Universities, top apprenticeships, or to pursue excellent employment opportunities.

These are truly exciting times for our wonderful young people.”

“There are many notable individual performances, including: Romily Ellis 12 A* to A’s, Jamie Fansa 11 A* to A’s, Aron Peck 11 A* to A’s, Alice Redfern 11 A* to A’s, Rose Foskett 10 A* to A’s, Jessica Halsey 9 A* to A’s, Samuel Hurst 9 A* to A’s, Catrin Jardine 9 A* to A’s, Griff Jones 9 A* to A’s, Erin Owen 9 A* to A’s, Gethin Woosnam 9 A* to A’s, Ffion Davies-Williams 8 A* to A’s, Lewis Desclaux 8 A* to A’s, Pheobe Glover 8 A* to A’s and Caitlin Turner 8 A* to A’s

“I would like to congratulate every student on their results. We look forward to welcoming most of you back into Sixth Form where we will continue to ensure you excel academically and enjoy the tremendous variety of extra-curricular activities, such as Gold Duke of Edinburgh, overseas trips to Italy and France, university residential preparation for higher education, and wide-ranging cultural visits across the UK.”

Mr Owen added, “Our Oxbridge admissions programme includes facilitating visits to Oxford and

Cambridge Colleges and bespoke tuition from staff who attended these universities. This will help our high achievers capitalise on their continued success at Llanidloes High School. There is similarly comprehensive support for our young people with wide-ranging additional learning needs to ensure everyone is able to realise their full potential.”

In recent years, Llanidloes Sixth Form was in The Times top ten Sixth Forms in Wales.

Mr Owen said, “Thanks to the professionalism, hard work and deep care of our fantastic staff team, we hope to achieve this feat again this year.”

Newtown High School is proud to announce a great set of GCSE results this summer, marking the culmination of a successful year filled with hard work from both students and staff.

Smiles filled the school this morning as students opened their results envelopes to discover the rewards of their dedication.

Among the many brilliant performances, several students achieved truly remarkable outcomes including Verity Despres-Davies achieved 11 A* and 1 A, Erin Hart achieved 10 A* and 1B, Calum Chick-Ford achieved 4A*, 3A, 3Bs and 1 C, Cari Grant achieved 6A, 3A and 2 B, Stacey Davenport earned 5 A, 5 A and 1 B* and James Owen 5A*, 5 A and 1 B

Other brilliant performances came from Alex Chulovskiy, Grace Evans, Rowan Watkin, Jennifer Millward, and James Riordan, whose results also reflect the high standards and aspirations of Newtown High School students.

Acting Headteachers Mrs Havard and Mrs Craddock-Bennett praised students: “This has been a truly rewarding year at Newtown High School. The tenacity and resilience shown by our students has been nothing short of inspiring. These results reflect their hard work, the unwavering support of our staff, and the strong partnership with families. We are incredibly proud of every single student and look forward to seeing them thrive in the next chapter of their journey.”

Chair of Governors, Rob Harper, said “These are absolutely amazing results, I am delighted that pupils have secured the grades that they needed and deserved. To all our outstanding staff my gratitude to their commitment and expertise. Newtown High School has yet again raised the bar on exam results and standards.”

The school said its Sixth Form applications are still open. For more details about all the courses that are on offer, visit www.powys6.cymru

Lady Hawkins’ School in Kington is celebrating another year of success as students received their GCSE results.

Headteacher Allen Brace said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students who have worked with determination, resilience and positivity throughout their time with us.

“This year’s results reflect not only academic achievement but also the strength of our school community. Once again our English Department has delivered an excellent set of results following on from last year’s success. We are also delighted to see strong outcomes in Mathematics which reflect the hard work of both students and staff.

"These results represent far more than grades on a page. They are the outcome of commitment, teamwork and the values that underpin life at Lady Hawkins’ School. This cohort has exemplified our values of respect, responsibility, collaboration and growth. We are immensely proud of them."

“We would like to thank our staff for their dedication, our parents for their continued support, and most importantly congratulate our students for their achievements. We wish them every success as they move on to the next stage of their education, training or employment.

“Lady Hawkins’ School continues to build on strong foundations and today’s results highlight the determination of our students to achieve their very best.”

