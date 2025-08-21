Historic milestone: GCSE triumph coincides with 450th year of school’s founding

Not only have they achieved an excellent set of results, their success and celebrations coincide with the 450th anniversary of the founding of the school and the Year 11 cohort contribute to its proud history and bright future.

Ysgol Rhiwabon Staff and Governors are very proud of the achievements of the year group. The Class of 2025 has displayed some outstanding individual achievements and a collective success which the school and local community can celebrate together.

Just a few of the highlights include:

Group of pupils with Mrs. Ferron-Evans, Headteacher. Photo: G Evans

A rise in the number of students securing A*/A grades across all their subjects.

A significant increase in the highest grades in Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Mathematics.

Impressive achievements in Art and French with half the cohort achieving A/A*.

Student of the Year Awards for Ysgol Rhiwabon learners studying courses in college.

The majority of learners achieving a higher pass in the Skills Challenge Certificate, evidencing their cross curricular skills.

Mia Swarbrick, Evie Thomas, Mia Williams receive their results. Photo: G Evans

Mrs Ferron-Evans, Headteacher, commented: “Our students, supported by their families, have worked very hard to secure success and we are delighted to see their results. Every year I am impressed with the way school staff support these outcomes and they deserve a special mention for working tirelessly to secure this success.

Alfie Elliot, Jaja Sarnowska, Amy Saunders - all 3 pupils achieved outstanding A/A* passes across the full range of subjects. Photo: G Evans

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, students and parents for their contribution to the incredible amount of hard work and dedication evident across such a wide range of studies and skills.

The grades achieved provide certainty and opportunity for the future. As Ysgol Rhiwabon students move forward with results which enable our young people to further their studies, or to enter the world of work, as confident and successful individuals. We wish them continued success and happiness in the future.’’