Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans said the closure is a huge blow for Knighton and the surrounding area

In a letter, patients have been told the practice will shut permanently after being unable to recruit dentists.

The practice, located at Wylcwm Place in Knighton, has been unable to recruit the dentists they needed to stay open.

Mydentist released the following statement on the closure: “The decision to close the practice has not been taken lightly. For some time, we have been trying to recruit more clinicians for the practice.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to secure the dentists that we need to keep the practice open. As such, it is with disappointment that we are left with no other option but to close.”

This follows the recent closure of another NHS mydentist in Crickhowell.

This is leaving patients across Mid Wales with fewer and fewer options for accessing treatment.

Residents across Powys will now be forced to travel further afield, with increased waiting times, in what is already one of the most underserved areas in Wales for NHS dentistry.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans said: “This closure is a huge blow for Knighton and the surrounding area.

“We already have little provision in terms of NHS dentistry across Mid Wales. “People are being forced to travel further and further to see a dentist, with waiting lists growing longer all the time. This is completely unacceptable.

“This crisis in Mid Wales, and the wider collapse of NHS dentistry, is a direct result of government failures at both ends of the M4.

“While the Welsh Government has refused to provide adequate funding and proper pay uplifts, the UK Government's unfunded hikes in National Insurance and the National Living Wage have created a perfect storm.

“Practices are now facing a tidal wave of financial pressure—from double-digit inflation to punitive tax increases—which is making it impossible to deliver NHS care. This is why we are seeing a record number of contracts being handed back. Both governments must act urgently to address these financial burdens and stop the bleeding before it's too late for our communities.

“The Welsh Government has failed to get to grips with the crisis in NHS dentistry. Patients are being left without access to vital care, some resorting to DIY dentistry, while services are being lost from our communities one by one. We urgently need a proper workforce plan and investment to ensure that every community in Wales has access to an NHS dentist. I fear that Welsh Labour’s dental reforms planned in 2026 will not address this growing crisis. The BDA has also lambasted the Welsh Government for its seeming unwillingness to meaningfully engage with the public on reforms that would change the face of dental care in Wales."

Powys Teaching Health Board said the following about the closure of mydentist Knighton: “We understand that this news is frustrating and concerning for residents of Knighton and the surrounding areas.

“Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) would like to reassure residents that we are actively scoping options for future dental services in the area.”

Advice for current patients of the Knighton surgery going forward has been provided by mydentist. The company said: “Mydentist Trosely House, Clifton Terrace, Newtown, is able to offer some limited NHS appointment capacity. They can be contacted on 01686 624344. mydentist also have other practices in the area that may be able to offer dental appointments. You can find more information about these practices and obtain their contact details via our website: https://www.mydentist.co.uk/dentists.

“Alternatively, patients can apply for a new NHS dental practice through the Dental Access Portal at Dental Access Portal - Powys Teaching Health Board.”

Sign up to your free Mid Wales newsletter for a daily update direct to your inbox. Visit shropshirestar.com/newsletters.