Palestine protestors gather in Knighton

About 40 members and supporters of Radnor Palestine Links gathered to condemn actions of the Israeli military, the IDF, in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

The protest on Saturday

The group said: "The horror of Israel’s campaign continues unabated and is now focused on North Gaza where hospitals have been hit and health workers have been detained and shot. Ambulance drivers and other medical personnel have been deliberately targeted and killed. First responders have been prevented from rescuing people from under the rubble. Children have been separated from their parents, men and boys stripped to their underwear and taken away in trucks.

"Israel is transforming whole neighbourhoods into mass graves. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee and are enduring starvation and disease, with no access to food, clean water or medical supplies. There is no doubt that Israel is committing war crimes in defiance of any and all international law.

"This follows on from weeks and months which have seen the deliberate targeting and killing of aid workers from UNRWA, Oxfam and other organisations. To date, the Israeli army had killed more than 1150 health personnel including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and paramedics. At least 131 journalists and media workers are among the dead."

The current Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023 when Hamas terrorists launched coordinated armed incursions from Gaza into southern Israel where they killed 1,195 people, including 815 civilians and took 251 Israelis hostage.

The protesters are calling on the UK government to condemn Israel’s actions in the north of Gaza, to seek an immediate and lasting ceasefire, to halt all arms exports to Israel, to cease to use British intelligence to aid Israel in its policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing, to demand that aid is allowed to reach the occupied territories, to recognise the state of Palestine and to call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

"We cannot get to the huge London demo today and so are protesting here in our hometown where it is equally important that the message about Israel’s genocide is heard loud and clear. People seem to think it’s all about the October Hamas operation last year, but they forget the decades of oppression and killing that took place before that," said Angie Zelter.

Radnor Palestine Links have called a new protest and demonstration on November 9 in Presteigne.