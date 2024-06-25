Craig Williams: What 'no longer supported' means and will he be a Tory candidate?
The man who has been the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire since 2019 is no longer being supported by the party.
The news that former Conservative candidate for the the Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr is no longer being supported by the Conservative party, is set to mean there will not be a candidate for the Tories in the constituency come July 4.
Earlier this month Craig Williams admitted placing a “flutter” on the date of the forthcoming general election and said he was “fully co-operating” with an inquiry by the Gambling Commission.
The withdrawal of support for Mr Williams in the newly-formed Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr constituency, who is said to be a close aide to Rishi Sunak, follows nearly two weeks of pressure on the PM to act over the betting scandal, which has seen a police officer and several other Conservative members implicated.
On Tuesday morning, Laura Saunders, who is standing in Bristol North West, also lost Tory support.