Sunak aide admits ‘huge error of judgment’ betting on July election date

Craig Williams, who served as Mr Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary and is the Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, apologised for placing the bet but refused to say whether he did so on the basis of insider information.

The Conservative former MP, who represented Montgomery until the election was called, is alleged to have placed a £100 bet on a July polling day some three days before Mr Sunak named the date as July 4, at a Ladbrokes in his constituency.

Mr Williams told the BBC: “I clearly made a huge error of judgment, that’s for sure and I apologise.”

He said on Wednesday that he was facing a Gambling Commission investigation, writing on social media that he would “fully co-operate” with “some routine inquiries”.

Asked repeatedly whether he had had insider information, Mr Williams told the broadcaster on Thursday: “I will not be expanding on that statement because it’s an independent process.