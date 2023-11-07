Motorist cleared of causing death of Shropshire motorcyclist by dangerous driving

He was also found not guilty of taking a courtesy car - said to have been provided for his mother - without consent by a jury at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

David Pugh, 32, of Victoria Avenue, Llanidloes, denied causing the death of Stephen Elsdon, 46, from Shrewsbury, by driving on the A470 at Dolwen, near Llanidloes, dangerously. The tragedy was on August 6, last year.

The jury was told Mr Elsdon and his girlfriend, on another motorcycle, were travelling to an hotel in Pembrokeshire. Prosecutor Sion ap Mihangel said just outside Newtown they came across slower-moving traffic and Lauren Prall told her partner to go ahead and she would catch up.

“It was the last time she saw him,” the barrister said. Miss Prall came across the aftermath of the smash and was told to take a detour.

Mr ap Mihangel said she rode on to Aberystwyth and learned what had happened.

The tragedy occurred when a BMW car came across a van which was turning left, the jury heard. Mr Pugh, who was represented by barrister Dafydd Roberts, had braked but the bike collided with the back of the car.