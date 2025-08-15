Firefighters from Talgarth, Brecon, Llanidloes, Crickhowell, Hay-on-Wye, Llandrindod Wells and Rhayader Fire Stations responded to a wildfire in Llangorse on Wednesday (August 13).

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the incident at 11.37am.

The wildfire in the Llangorse area

They responded to a wildfire affecting approximately 50 hectares of gorse and bracken.

Crews utilised wildfire blowers, knapsacks, beaters and an all-terrain vehicle to extinguish the fire. Drones were also utilised to monitor the incident.

The fire service said the incident was especially challenging for crews due to the area’s terrain.

The final crews left the scene at 11.47am on Thursday (August 14).

The wildfire was especially challenging for crews due to the area’s terrain

Every year fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space, and wildlife habitats.

Partners of the Wales Wildfire Board commit to working with communities to build a healthier and more resilient landscape, by developing a more biodiverse countryside for the future.

For more information visit https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/campaigns-and-consultations/wildfirewise/.