Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team officers are investigating a report of heritage crime at St. David's Church, Glascwm.

The incident occurred sometime between June 22 and July 6 and it was reported to the police on August 6.

Several stones have been removed from the roadside wall which forms the boundary of the graveyard.

This is in addition to a recent incident at a neighbouring site in Glascwm where persons removed stone pillars, resulting in extensive damage to a raised tomb located in a private graveyard.

A police spokesman said: “Heritage crime is any unlawful activity which harms historic assets including buildings, monuments, parks, gardens and landscapes.

“Some of these assets are protected by specific criminal offences but heritage crime often takes the form of ‘general’ offences such as theft, criminal damage, anti-social behaviour which are equally damaging to historic assets and interfere with the public’s understanding and enjoyment of them.

“If you have information about this incident - including details of vehicles or involved persons - please contact the Rural Crime Team quoting reference 25000647422

“If an incident involving a heritage site is happening now, call us on 999.”

You can report crime to police online at https://orlo.uk/odITa.

