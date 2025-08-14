The evening entertainment in full swing at this year's Presteigne Carnival. Image by Kerry Mole of Cap_tivate Visual Art

This year’s event in July was a huge success with hundreds turning out in fancy dress, to watch the parade and enjoy a day and night of fantastic entertainment at Wents Meadow.

But the excitement and colour of the big day could be missing next year after seven of the long standing committee including officers decided to stand down.

The organisers have money, a good framework and some committed members but more people are needed to step up

Presteigne Carnival chairman Debbie Davies said: “After another wonderful carnival enjoyed by all, have met to discuss the way forward and unfortunately a number of the long standing committee members have decided to stand down.

“We have a great framework in place, money to put a carnival on, a nucleus of strong, committed members remaining but they can’t do it without your help.

“We need new committee members otherwise it is very unlikely the carnival will go ahead next year.

“Please consider joining the committee to keep Presteigne’s much loved event running.

“Now is the time to step up and give something back to the community - be that person!”

The carnival’s annual general meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 23 at 7.30pm at the Whist Room (Norman Reay Room) at Presteigne Memorial Hall.

Debbie added: “We need everyone who is interested in any way in putting the carnival on next year, but particularly those of you who are interested in joining the committee to attend.

“If you want to know more beforehand, for example what’s involved, time commitment, etc, please ring on 07766 152000 or speak to one of our wonderful committee members.

