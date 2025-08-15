Rhayader youngsters’ toddle waddle raises money for two children’s charities

The children and staff at Rhayader Under 5's Pre School put one foot in front of the other, covering 10 miles over 10 days, to fundraise for their own local setting.

But they also decided to donate some of the money raised to the local Honey Pot children’s charity based in Dolfor, Newtown.

Honey Pot provide respite breaks wrap round service to give young carers, with responsibilities beyond their years, the opportunity to make happy childhood memories and build brighter futures.

The service is used by many local families and Honey Pot work in conjunction with many of the local schools in the area.

Katy, Rhayader Under 5’s Chairperson said: “The children did a sponsored 10 mile toddle waddle over 10 days at a mile a day with their setting leaders, and the setting leaders went the extra mile by also completing a 14 mile sponsored walk on top.

“Since breaking up for the summer holidays our local setting has also received the amazing news that we have been successful in securing Flying Start provision for two year olds, in addition to their usual fantastic care provision.

“This means they can now provide free 12.5 hours of quality provision for children the term after they turn two.

“This is an exciting time for the setting and for the local community.”

For more information on Rhayader Under 5’s unit call 07967286251 or visit rhayaderunder5s@aol.com