Check before you travel, train company says as passenger number increase for Easter

With warmer weather forecast for the days ahead, services are expected to be particularly busy to coastal destinations such as the Mid and North Wales coast resorts. Passenger numbers for weekends have increased significantly in recent months and are now at around 100 per cent of pre-covid numbers.

The train company, which runs services through Shropsire says further increases in passenger numbers will mean some trains across the network are likely to be full and standing.

In addition to this, changes to services may be made at short notice as the rail industry continues to feel the impact of increased staff absences due to Covid-19.

Rachel Heath, Head of Operations Delivery at Network Rail Wales & Borders said: “Like many other industries, Covid-19 is continuing to have an impact, but I want to assure passengers that we’re doing all we can to keep them moving and thank everyone for their patience as we work through this challenge.”