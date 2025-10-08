Plans lodged for 44 homes in village near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Homes has targeted land to the west of Bishops Close and Atherton Rise in Hanwood Bank, off the A488.

It is near to another of the firm’s developments, with the parcel of land measuring 3.68 hectares.

Shropshire Homes' proposal for 44 properties in Hanwood Bank. Picture: White Ridge

Despite the site having no planning history, several applications have previously been lodged for residential development.

An aerial view of the application site in Hanwood Bank and the A488. Picture: White Ridge

“A series of successful applications demonstrates the village is a sustainable location with all of these providing the need for housing which is in keeping with the village characteristics and in line with local planning policies,” said a spokesperson for White Ridge, an architectural and urban design consultant working on behalf of Shropshire Homes.

A CGI artistic impression of the proposed scheme in Hanwood Bank. Picture: White Ridge

The spokesperson added that it was established very early on in the design process that the main constraint was the gradient of the site, which rises 10 metres from south to north.

This led to the firm realising that the access could not be taken directly into the site from the A488 without significant harm to the hedgerow.

Therefore, access is formed from an extension to Bishops Close in the southeastern corner of the site.

“Extending Bishops Close allowed the main street into the site to run along the contours of the slope meaning that a safe, acceptable form of road construction could be designed to form a meandering street pattern that makes best use of the site gradients providing drive access along the contours and avoiding an over engineered street scene,” said the spokesperson.

“Consideration has been given to creating useable, friendly amenity space.

“The proposed scheme does not look to keep the existing public right of way isolated, proposed pedestrian links enhance connectivity into the scheme as well as further pedestrian links that provide direct access onto the A488 and the wider scheme.”

The properties will vary in size between two and four-beds, with six being classed as affordable.

“The scheme created is a development that has been designed to overcome the constraints and with a mix of housing types that reflect the local need and market demand,” said the spokesperson.

“The proposal aims to strike a balance between housing provision and sufficient parking spaces, amenity space and landscaping.

“With this in mind, each dwelling has its own private amenity space with allocated parking provided at a minimum provision of two spaces per plot with larger units having additional provision in garages.”

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 25/03550/FUL via Shropshire Council’s planning portal. Comments can be made up to October 27.

