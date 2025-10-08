'We'll miss you': Newport pub wrecked by fire to stay shut for months while 'major makeover' gets underway

Emergency services were called to The Barley in Newport at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 30, to reports of a fire in the pub's kitchen.

Fire crews from across Shropshire rushed to the scene, where they remained for several hours tackling the blaze.

In an update posted to social media the owners have said the pub will remain closed until early 2026, when they hope to reopen "revamped and looking better than ever".

According to the post, staff members affected by the closure will be offered jobs again when the venue reopens.

The Barley, Newport, will remain closed for the rest of the year after a fire in the kitchen

The post, signed by landlords 'John and Anita', added: "Fortunately, as the pub was closed and nobody was on site, there were no personnel injuries.

"My thanks and gratitude go out to my friends and their staff at Boughey House [a hair salon next door to the pub] for raising the alarm.

"Given the amount of damage, it looks like The Barley will need a major makeover before it can reopen. In the short term, sadly The Barley will be closed.

"We’ll keep you posted on developments but hope to be back in early 2026 with The Barley revamped and looking better than ever.

"Until then, I would like to thank all our wonderful, committed and loyal staff. This closure will impact them all in different ways and they’ve each been personally assured that they will all be offered jobs again when we reopen.

"To our brilliant customers and suppliers we extend a massive thank you for all your support and kind wishes at this time. We’ll miss you while The Barley is closed."