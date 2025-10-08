Shrewsbury's Michael Appleton makes 'selfish' admission and blames himself for Chuks Aneke struggles at Charlton

Appleton was Charlton head coach when striker Aneke injured his hamstring playing for the Addicks in October 2023, his second serious injury with the muscle that year.

Since then the striker has not started a competitive fixture and his role has been exclusively as a substitute late in games. Aneke was a Wembley League One promotion winner with Charlton in May but Appleton said the player, 32, potentially had thoughts of retirement thereafter.

The experienced frontman checked in to Shrewsbury as a free agent last month and netted his first Town goal - from the bench - against MK Dons.

"Listen, I called it wrong at Charlton because I'd seen what he was capable of coming off the bench and I've seen him start games as well where he destroyed teams," Appleton told the Shropshire Star.

"Because I've seen that I wanted more of it. I wanted him to play every minute of every game. Unfortunately he paid the price and I paid the price because he got a bad hamstring injury.

"I blame myself for it because I don't know if I was doing it from a selfish point of view - I was, but it was for the benefit of the club at the time.

"Whereas now, I recognise that there are players out there who are even better suited to come off the bench and have an impact, or the body is telling them that is their role."

Aneke, a former Arsenal graduate, is closing in on 100 senior career goals having featured for Crewe, MK Dons and the Addicks among others.

Appleton explained Town's new frontman as "a big lively character" who had not been involved in a professional training programme with the Former Players Association or otherwise during the summer.

The head coach added: "He probably thought at the end of May that his career was done and we had conversations about that.

"I realise that his contribution 95 per cent of the time is going to come from the bench.

"That's just who he is and what he is. I think if you recognise and accept that you've got a proper player because he can make an impact.

"He's that type who, when you're struggling a little bit and you need an impact, he can do it. He can come on and see out games. At the same time, in those close games where it's nip and tuck, he can come on and get the winner or have an impact.

So I think that we're lucky to have him. His impact from the bench is as good as anything I've seen or worked with. Since he's come in he's got that hunger."