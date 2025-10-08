Powys gardens open to the public even though Autumn has arrived

On Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19 from 10 until 4pm, Gregynog Hall and Garden, Gregynog, Tregynon, Newtown SY16 3PL will be open

As the air cools and the leaves begin to turn it feels like autumn has arrived.

Dust off your outdoor coats and head off to explore the gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme in October.

On Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12 from 9am until 5pm Dingle Nurseries and Garden, Welshpool SY21 9JD will be open.

It is an internationally acclaimed Royal Horticultural Society partner garden with herbaceous plants around a lake.

Also on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19 from 10 until 4pm, Gregynog Hall and Garden, Gregynog, Tregynon, Newtown SY16 3PL will be open.

It is a Grade 1 listed garden associated with William Emes.

BBC TV presenter, keen gardener and National Garden Scheme Ambassador, Fiona Bruce hosts the very special National Garden Scheme Ask the Experts at the Royal Geographical Society on Tuesday, December 2 at 7pm.

Tickets are available (live and online) for the perfect pre-Christmas garden fix at ngs.org.uk/product-category/annual-lecture

Looking for a speaker? The National Garden Scheme has a great presentation which tells you all about the scheme and some of the stunning gardens you can visit near you.

To find our more contact Helen.Anthony@ngs.org.uk (North Powys) or Gail.Jones@ngs.org.uk (South Powys)