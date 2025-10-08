Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel in the coming months as essential resurfacing works are set to begin on the A470 and A483 in Builth Wells from November 3 2025 to March 1 2026.

Due to the narrow nature of the trunk road in Builth Wells, the road will need to be closed at various times throughout this period.

The work has been planned in three phases to reduce disruption to the local community and businesses over the Christmas period with all traffic management being removed by December 5 before being re-implemented on January 5.

A public information event will be held in the Strand Hall, Builth Wells on Wednesday, October 15 for members of the public to attend to gain further information about the planned works.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said: “The works will be in three phases, starting November 3 to around the week beginning March 2 2026.

“The first phase will be from the Castle Street junction with Hay Rd, up to the junction by the Wyeside. This is expected to finish before December 8 2025.

“There will be no work over the period of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair or the Christmas and New year.

“The next phase will commence week beginning January 5 2026, covering the High Street up to the junction with Market Street. This is due to end week starting February 2 2026.

“The last planned phase will be down West Street and Garth Road, up to the roundabout by the Cricket Club. This will start the week beginning February 2 2026 and due to finish week beginning March 2 2026.

“All the above will cause disruption in the town, and work will be carried out during a mixture night-time, daytime and weekend working.

“On Wednesday October 15 there will be a public consultation and information event held at the Strand Hall, Strand Street, Builth. This will run from 10am to 6pm, and will include representatives from the organisations involved, in order to answer any questions the community have.

“Formal public notification from the Welsh Government and Trunk Roads agency etc will happen on October 20 2025.”

These works form part of the Welsh Government's £25 million funding boost to renew Wales' major roads and prevent around 30,000 road defects and potholes. The investment will see an extra 100 kilometres of the strategic road network resurfaced, with roads most in need of repairs being prioritised.

Since 2021, the Welsh Government has spent more than £81 million resurfacing around 321 kilometres of roads on the trunk network across Wales. Combined with forecasted spending for 2025-26, £118 million will have been invested to repair more than 500 kilometres of road defects and potholes by the end of this Senedd term.

Notification of the works will be published on Traffic Wales website: Traffic Wales | Traffic Wales