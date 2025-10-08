A neighbour dispute involving Iain Geere had been rumbling on for many years, when these incidents happened.

The 67, had previously denied being in possession of a machete in Railway Terrace, Builth Road, near Builth Wells, on May 9 2025.

But Geere changed his plea to guilty on September 16 after the charge was amended to say he had the weapon in a private place.

Geere of Railway Terrace, had already admitted in August assaulting David Kidds, on May 8 2025.

The initial machete charge, of possessing it in a public place, was withdrawn.

Prosecuting at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Mr James Sprunks said on May 8 Mr Kidd came out of his home at about 1pm to travel to the chemist to pick up his medication.

He could see Geere outside with a bucket in his hand. Comments were made and Mr Kidd put on his helmet and got on his motorbike.

As he rode past, Geere hit him with the plastic bucket to his head and then went back inside his property.

Mr Sprunks said the next day Mr and Mrs Kidd were sitting in their garden when a row started with Geere and his partner.

Geere was leaning against a shed and as his partner went back into theproperty, Geere stepped forward and had something hidden behind his back.

Mr Kidd could see it had a large blade and he said to Geere ‘What the **** is that, you have a knife.”

Geere said; “I am going to wear you down like all the others.” Mr Kidd was fearful that the machete would be used on him.

Geere gave a prepared statement in interview, admitted the assault with a plastic bucket and admitted having the machete in a private place, he said he was gardening. He answered no comment to any questions.

The court was told Geere has 11 previous convictions for 33 offences dating between 1972 and 1995.

Mitigating, Owain Jones said a pre-sentence report stated that Geere was not remorseful. He said while there is no love lost between the two men, Geere did say he was sorry in a room at the court on Tuesday.

Mr Jones said: “He felt provocation having had this neighbourhood dispute rumble on for so many years.

“The report says it was an impulsive act and he was in the garden and he was wearing gardening gloves. He intervened between his wife and the victims who were arguing.”

Mr Jones added; “My client has mental health issues including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder because of his upbringing – he went into care and he was kidnapped in London.

“He has always felt that he has had to stand up for himself. He also has early onset dementia, his memory fails him and it causes him to be aggressive.”

Mr Jones said Geere is moving away, so he did not think he would be before the court again.

Magistrates placed him on a 18 month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirements. He was fined £100 and will have to pay £50 compensation to Mr Kidd, as well as £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

The machete will also be confiscated.