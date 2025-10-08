Giles Thomas B Knowles admitted causing serious injury due to careless or inconsiderate driving without due care and attention on October 23 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

The 38 year-old of Brynberllan Road, Llanfynydd, Carmarthen originally admitted driving without due care and attention but the charge was amended following the receipt of medical evidence.

Knowles was sentenced to a community order for 12 months at the magistrates court on Tuesday.

The order will include a mental health treatment requirement for eight to 12 sessions, 20 rehabilitation sessions and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and he will have to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said Knowles was driving a Vauxhall Combo van on the A470 in Llandrindod Wells, when he collided with a silver Kuga car which was travelling southbound in the direction of Builth Wells.

His van was then pushed into a Suzuki motor vehicle which was stationary at the junction.

Mr Sprunks said Mr Michael Greaves was driving the Kuga and he saw a large van travelling in the opposite direction so he slowed slightly.

As he got closer, the large van turned right into the A4081 infront of him and it was followed by the small van, which had been travelling behind and he had not seen it and had no time to react so the Kuga and the small van collided.

Mr Sprunks said Mrs Linda Greaves was in the front passenger seat, they were heading to Newbridge on Wye at about 3.15pm.

Mr and Mrs Greaves were taken to Bronglais Hospital and Mrs Greaves was then taken to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff where it was discovered she had sustained five broken ribs, a fractured sternum, pain to her left leg, and bladder issues.

Mrs Greaves said she had blocked the collision out and she finds it difficult to talk about it but she said she is in constant pain when walking, struggles with her mental health since the incident and is still undergoing medical treatment.

Mr Sprunks said Mr Peter Leonard was travelling along the A4081 with his wife Carol and he was going to turn at the junction. He said he saw two white vans about to turn, the first van completed the manoeuvre but the second van did not and it collided with the Kuga.

Mr Leonard recalled the van driver saying ; “It’s all my fault, it’s not your fault,”

PC Marshall was also there and saw the large van and a small van turning off onto the A4081. The officer said the large van completed the manoeuvre but the small van hit the Kuga and should not have turned.

All three vehicles sustained substantial damage.

The court was told Knowles has no previous convictions and he had a clean licence.

Mitigating, Mr Louis Gorman said Knowles had taken full responsibility for ‘a momentary lapse of concentration’ which led to the collision.

Knowles said he was following a large van which turned right and he thought he could do the same thing.

Employed as a collection driver and laboratory technician at the time, Knowles has since lost his job. Mr Gorman said Knowles had worked for the company since 2020 and although the company looked to deploy him, there were no other options.

Mr Gorman said Knowles lives at home with his mum and dad and he suffers with anxiety, depression and is waiting for an ADHD diagnosis.

He said Knowles also has a lot of caring responsibilities for his parents.

Mr Gorman said; “He has demonstrated genuine remorse for his actions and expressed great distress for causing injuries. It was completely out of character, a one off incident and he feels a great sense of guilt for the injuries caused to Mrs Greaves.”