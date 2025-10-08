Shropshire hospital's 'scandalous' plan to put solar panels on nearby playing field is rejected amid backlash

The plans to install solar panels on a field to the northwest of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen had been submitted to Shropshire Council last month as part of the hospital's plans to significantly expand its solar energy capacity.

Despite the planning application covering the entire 2.1-acre site, this week hospital bosses moved to reassure staff and patients that only a small section of the field would be used after the proposals received 78 official objections.

Objections included dozens from apparent members of staff at the hospital, who raised concerns over the loss of the green space that many use as a way of escaping the "stress and noise" of their workplace.

The field is surrounded by the 'Path of Positivity', an accessible trail used by staff and patients for relaxation and rehabilitation.

The plans for the solar panels on the playing field to the northwest of the hospital. Photo: Google/ZLC Energy

One wrote: "As an employee of RJAH myself and colleagues use the 'Path of Positivity' on a daily basis as a means of enjoying a calm environment away from technology and noise, I believe this is vital to my wellbeing and I think it is scandalous to use green space in the way proposed."

Sport England also objected to the scheme, stating the site was known to have been used for cricket and the proposal would be a "total loss" for the sport.

In a statement on Tuesday (October 7) leaders at RJAH said that while the application seeks to utilise any part of the field, in reality, they hoped to use a disused bowling green in one area of the field.

Phil Davies, head of estates and facilities, said: “There was a foreshortened timescale to secure the funding for this scheme so we had to submit the planning application before definitive locations for the panel installations could be finalised.

"Our preferred location is on a disused bowling green on one area of the field. This is an unkempt area which is already partially enclosed by hedging, so any installation here would create an opportunity to improve the environment.

“We recognise this has caused some concern amongst our staff, but we want to assure them that we value the ‘Path of Positivity’ that runs around this field just as much as they do, and want to ensure the final site for this ground-mounted solar system does not detract from it. We hope that the wildflowers and other planting schemes as part of this project will actually help to enhance it.”

However, the reassurances did not arrive in time for the local authority, which has now rejected the application.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council's planning department said: "The proposed development would result in the permanent and unjustified loss of an existing playing field, which provides valuable recreational, social, rehabilitation and sporting opportunities for the local community.

"No assessment has been undertaken to demonstrate that the land is surplus to requirements; or that the loss would be replaced by equivalent or better provision in terms of quantity and quality in a suitable location.

"The proposal would therefore undermine opportunities for physical activity, social interaction, health and wellbeing, particularly for patients, staff, children and the wider community."

The full application and decision is available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/02807/FUL.