Fire services starts up Safe and Well visits for all the community

Members of the Safe and Well team

Effective in reducing the risk of a fire at home, securing a property, preventing trips and falls, raising awareness of scams and tackling loneliness and isolation; a Safe & Well Visit is a service that Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service provides, free of charge.

Station Manager Will Bowen, Home Fire Safety Manager said: “Now that COVID restrictions are easing and that it is safe for us to do so, our staff are on hand and ready to receive your requests for Safe & Well Visits.

"Book a free visit for you and your family, an elderly relative or for a vulnerable member of your community. When visiting your home, our staff will adhere to all safety guidelines, in relation to Covid-19, that has been issued by the Welsh Government.

We want to work with our communities to keep reducing the risk of fires at home, we want to work with elderly and vulnerable people to reduce the risk to them of falling at home and we want to help people feel safe at home, by advising on home security, raising awareness of potential scammers and taking on the issue of loneliness and isolation.”