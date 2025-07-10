It will take place on Saturday, July 12 with floats, bicycles and fancy dress entrants expected to assemble for judging at the Memorial Hall at 12 noon.

There will then be a parade through the High Street at 12.45pm led by Huey the Police Horse and the Broseley Beats Samba Band

The carnival and show will take place at Went’s Meadow from 1.15pm until 10.30pm.

This year’s carnival queen is Lillie Robinson with her attendants Lottie Godber, Dulcie Crowe and Freddie and Tommy Retallick. Carnival organisers believe it’s the first time they’ve had two brothers as attendants.

The attractions this year will include Boom Circus Show and workshops, the Mini Pony Show, Be Brilliant fun dogs show, Presteigne Fire Brigade. Benji the Magician will also be performing and there will be an inflatable assault course and bouncy slide, a children’s pirate ship and farmyard adventure soft play

There will also be children’s races, carnival games, Cool Moves with a 50’s style jive demonstration, EG Fitness and Dance, a strongman competition, Emma’s Donkeys, Chris Hare Mind Boggler, POI Spinning, community stalls, face painting carnival café and a wide range of food and drink vendors.

The Country Fair classes this year include home-grown produce, home-grown flowers, floral art, cookery, home crafts, hobbies and interests and children’s classes.

In the evening live music will be provided by DJ Miles, the New Deadly and Head Honchos.

Entrance to the meadow is £7.50 but those under 16 and fancy dress entrants will get in for free. There will also be limited free parking.

For further information visit Presteigne Carnival on Facebook or contact Debbie Davies on 01544 267044.