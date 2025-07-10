Powys County Council is proposing to close Llandinam C.P. School, which currently has 33 pupils.

On Tuesday, July 15, Cabinet will consider the plans and will be asked to start the statutory process, which could see the school close from 31 August 2026.

Should the school close, pupils would need to transfer to other schools within the wider catchment area.

If Cabinet approve the recommendation to start the statutory process, it is anticipated that consultation will start in September.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are committed to securing the best possible start for our learners and we believe that our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys will achieve this.

“As part of the strategy, we need to address the high proportion of small schools in the county, decreasing pupil numbers and the high number of surplus places.

“The historic and projected pupil numbers for Llandinam C.P. School suggest that the school will remain one of the smallest schools in the county for the foreseeable future. It is currently ranked the third highest school in Powys by budget share per pupil – £7,424 per pupil compared to the Powys average of £5,214.

“The small pupil numbers at the school mean that pupils are taught in whole key stage classes with foundation pupils in one class and older pupils in another. As pupil numbers in each year group are very small, it is more challenging to meet the needs of all pupils, and the opportunities for pupils to work with pupils of similar age and ability are more limited.

“The proposal before Cabinet in respect of Llandinam C.P. School has not been reached lightly and has been reached following a light touch review of the wider catchment but we believe that it is needed to address the low numbers at the school and reduce the council’s overall surplus capacity in primary schools.

“It will also ensure that pupils are taught in classes with peers of similar ages and attend a larger school which could provide a wider range of educational and extra-curricular activities.”

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation