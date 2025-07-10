David Chadwick with Gurkha veterans demonstrating against the injustice in Parliament Square last week alongside Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson Helen Maguire.

Many of them now live in communities in Brecon, Radnor, and Cwm Tawe, but are being forced to survive on shockingly low pensions, far below the UK’s national living wage.

Despite fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with British soldiers in every major conflict for over 200 years, Gurkhas who left the British Army before 1 July 1997 are still trapped on the outdated Gurkha Pension Scheme (GPS).

The Gurkha Pension Scheme (GPS) was based on the assumption that Gurkhas would return to Nepal after their service in the British Army and not settle in the UK.

As a result, it pays far less than the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) given to British soldiers, despite Gurkhas performing the same job.

Today, many of these veterans, now settled in the UK, are living in poverty, including in Brecon and the surrounding areas, where they and their families have been part of the local community for generations.

David Chadwick met and addressed a crowd of Gurkha veterans demonstrating against the injustice in Parliament Square last week alongside Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson Helen Maguire.

He has now submitted an Early Day Motion in Parliament calling on the Government to end this discrimination, gaining cross-party support. He has also written to the Veterans Minister to request a meeting to discuss the issue in more detail.

Mr Chadwick MP said: “It is unacceptable that Gurkha soldiers who served before 1997 and put their lives on the line for our country have been denied equal pensions, leaving many in poverty here in the UK, including in communities such as Brecon, where Gurkha veterans and their families have made an enduring contribution.

“I will continue to stand against this injustice and use my voice in Parliament to fight for all Gurkhas, regardless of the date of retirement, to be granted full access to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme on an equal footing.

“I have already submitted a Parliamentary Early Day Motion on the issue with cross-party support and hope to take the issue up directly with Ministers at the earliest opportunity.”