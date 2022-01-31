Climber dies in 60 metre fall in Snowdonia sparking 10 hour rescue operation

Mountain rescue volunteers reach the climbers on Glyder Fach

The 25-year old had been climbing on cliffs at Glyder Fach, on the south side of the Ogwen Valley, with a climbing partner.

A rockfall may have caused the tragedy which happened at about midday on Sunday.

Two other climbers tried to help as emergency services including mountain rescue teams, police and the coastguard rescue helicopter, went to the scene as a 10 hour rescue operation got underway.

An Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said: The Coastguard helicopter initially investigated but couldn't access the casualty site and lifted two hill rescue parties up to Bochlwyd instead.

"Once on scene, it became apparent that the climber had not survived the fall. The casualty's climbing partner had been helped by two other climbers who had witnessed the fall and attempted first aid."

The three were helped to abseil 70 metres to safety and then taken to the base of the mountain.

Neighbouring Llanberis mountain rescue joined the rescue of the casualty.

"Unfortunately, the forecasted high wind and rain prevented any further help from the Coastguard so, once the casualty was lowered from Western Gully, Llanberis took over the stretcher extraction with Ogwen setting up further lowers at Bochlwyd outflow.

Mountain rescue volunteers said the strong winds where blowing them off their feet.

"All team members were finally off the hill by 10pm. We would like to thank the assisting climbers for all their help to the casualty's climbing partner."