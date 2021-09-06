Athletes on their bikes as triathlon returns

More than 100 people competed in the Montgomery Canal Triathlon. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

Montgomery Canal Triathlon went ahead on Saturday after the latest easing of restrictions by the Welsh government, and fitness fanatics took full advantage with the weather set fair.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2021 event got the green light, albeit at a later date than originally planned.

The triathlon, which includes sections by bike, canoe and on foot, was managed with safety in mind and organisers said it would be as enjoyable as past events for families and the seriously athletic. The event raises funds for the restoration of the canal and this year was started by Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams with the support of Newtown Mayor, Richard Williams.

Mr Williams said: "Great to set off the Montgomery Canal Triathlon with Newtown mayor, Cllr Richard Williams.

"Over 100 competitors turned out for the challenge. Thank you to Friends of the Montgomery Canal for organising!"

Councillor Harry Evans, who was also there to cheers on competitors, said: "How lovely it was to see the canal being put to use by locals but also people from all over the UK as they rowed through our town."

The route had to be modified this year for a number of reasons, particularly the closed towpath at Crickheath caused by continuing restoration of a section of dry canal bed.