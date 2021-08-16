Coffee morning and open garden event to raise money for Macmillan

A group near Presteigne are organising two events to raise money for the nursing charity.

Catherine Thorogood, organiser, said: "Macmillan’s coffee morning is an event dedicated to bringing people together over a cuppa to raise vital funds for people living with cancer.

"This year, a Macmillan coffee morning will be hosted by Bryn Farm in Yardro (LD8 2RP) on Saturday, September 25 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

"There will also be a table top sale of home made jams, chutneys and cakes, plus plants, flowers and home grown fruit and vegetables. Please come and support this important fundraiser."

On Sunday, August 29, from 2pm to 6pm an open garden event will be held in Knill to support Macmillan.

Catherine said: "Come and enjoy the beautiful gardens and a stunning riverside walk. In addition to table top sales of bee products and plants, there is a children's art tent and treasure hunt, plus a Men's Shed stall.